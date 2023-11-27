Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $271.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $268.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.35. The stock had a trading volume of 467,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,594. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,311,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,651,000 after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $12,872,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 19,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1,659.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

