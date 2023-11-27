Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,935 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.12. 49,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

