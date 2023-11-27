Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 1,184 Shares

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2023

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $12,550.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 23rd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $9,886.40.
  • On Friday, September 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $12,443.84.
  • On Friday, September 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,843 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,458.43.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of LUNG traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $11.09. 232,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,131. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.19. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 94.47%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Read Our Latest Report on LUNG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at $3,846,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 246,302 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.