Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 1,184 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $12,550.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $9,886.40.

On Friday, September 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $12,443.84.

On Friday, September 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,843 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,458.43.

Shares of LUNG traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $11.09. 232,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,131. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.19. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 94.47%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at $3,846,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 246,302 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

