Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 658,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 438,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$20.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 25.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

