Puzo Michael J Buys 2,170 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Puzo Michael J raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.3% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after buying an additional 430,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NIKE by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,412,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,143,161,000 after buying an additional 1,480,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.80. 2,117,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,327,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.01. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.