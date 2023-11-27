Puzo Michael J Buys 579 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Puzo Michael J raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,630 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,571. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

