Puzo Michael J Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total transaction of $3,432,432.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,240,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,665,471,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,999 shares of company stock worth $254,659,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $6.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $594.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,271. The company has a market cap of $564.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.69, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $578.38 and its 200 day moving average is $515.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

