Puzo Michael J Grows Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE APTV traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.87. 619,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,967. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.