Puzo Michael J Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Puzo Michael J lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.1 %

DIS stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,154,548. The company has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

