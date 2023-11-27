Puzo Michael J Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.00.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.07. The company had a trading volume of 609,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.65. The firm has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.54.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

