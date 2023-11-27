Puzo Michael J Has $540,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Puzo Michael J cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in ASML were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $3.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $687.97. 219,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,458. The company has a market cap of $271.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $529.01 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $615.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $664.75.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $770.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.