Puzo Michael J Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Puzo Michael J increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 2.6% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.46. The company had a trading volume of 483,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,383. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.44. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

