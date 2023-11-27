Puzo Michael J Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Puzo Michael J cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.18. 5,420,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,363,301. The company has a market capitalization of $195.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,867 shares of company stock worth $1,603,668 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

