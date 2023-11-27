Puzo Michael J Sells 279 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 3.1% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,782 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 86,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $628,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,050. The firm has a market cap of $177.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average of $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.