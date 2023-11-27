Puzo Michael J Sells 335 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Puzo Michael J lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Paychex were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Paychex by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Paychex by 56.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.63.

Paychex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.59. The company had a trading volume of 378,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.45 and its 200-day moving average is $116.31.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

