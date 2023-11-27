Puzo Michael J Sells 4,065 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Puzo Michael J decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 139,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 207,949 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,307 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 1.0 %

Intel stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,180,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,830,023. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.82, a PEG ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.