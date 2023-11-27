PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $105.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s current price.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Get PVH alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PVH traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $88.57. 732,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.36. PVH has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC grew its position in PVH by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $2,034,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PVH by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 142,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in PVH by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.