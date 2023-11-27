QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 933,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $111,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,216,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071,986. The firm has a market cap of $143.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

