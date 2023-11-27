Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $7.18

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $6.90. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 111 shares trading hands.
Qurate Retail Trading Down 3.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
