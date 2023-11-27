Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $7.18

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $6.90. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 111 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Qurate Retail

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

