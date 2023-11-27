R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stake Reduced by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 809,194 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM comprises approximately 2.5% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $14,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in R1 RCM by 313.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

