Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,687 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Raymond James worth $36,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Raymond James by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of RJF opened at $105.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.09. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $120.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

