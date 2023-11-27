RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Chairman Bradley Vizi Sells 1,734 Shares

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $43,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bradley Vizi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Bradley Vizi sold 12,559 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $314,100.59.

On Monday, November 13th, Bradley Vizi sold 9,227 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $231,044.08.

NASDAQ RCMT traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 93,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $202.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCMT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RCMT shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

