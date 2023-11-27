Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives $6,086.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6,086.00.
Several research firms have commented on RBGLY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($96.33) to GBX 7,400 ($92.58) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
