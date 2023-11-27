Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives $6,086.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLYGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6,086.00.

Several research firms have commented on RBGLY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($96.33) to GBX 7,400 ($92.58) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

