Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.59. 413,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,311,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $193,320.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $117,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,685.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $193,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,272. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,619,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,797,000 after purchasing an additional 987,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,935 shares during the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after buying an additional 2,138,081 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

