Regions Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,869 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average daily volume of 2,857 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

RF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622,241. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

