Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RGLS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

