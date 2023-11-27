Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 5.6%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.64. 48,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,295,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.29. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,099,000 after buying an additional 432,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,003,000 after buying an additional 1,261,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,210,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,568,000 after buying an additional 1,330,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 52.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,862,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,034,000 after buying an additional 2,369,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 5,998,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,342,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

