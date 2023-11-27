Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 27th (AGNC, AIN, ANDE, APOG, ARCB, DXPE, EQNR, EXPE, HOLX, IRBT)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, November 27th:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get AGNC Investment Corp alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.