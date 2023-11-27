Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 27th (AGNC, AIN, ANDE, APOG, ARCB, DXPE, EQNR, EXPE, HOLX, IRBT)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, November 27th:
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Timken (NYSE:TKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
