Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Holdings Cut by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 1.53% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $26,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 583,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,649. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

