Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Down 5.8%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 63,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,622,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVNC. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVNC

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.