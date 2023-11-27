Reviewing HireRight (NYSE:HRT) and Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY)

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) and Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

HireRight has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliability has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of HireRight shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of HireRight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Reliability shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireRight N/A N/A N/A Reliability -3.01% -8.28% -6.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HireRight and Reliability, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireRight 0 4 3 0 2.43 Reliability 0 0 0 0 N/A

HireRight currently has a consensus price target of $12.63, suggesting a potential downside of 2.90%. Given HireRight’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe HireRight is more favorable than Reliability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HireRight and Reliability’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireRight $731.20 million 0.05 -$705,000.00 ($0.25) -52.04 Reliability $25.73 million 0.82 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

HireRight has higher revenue and earnings than Reliability.

Summary

HireRight beats Reliability on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. HireRight Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Reliability

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc., provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. The Employer of Record segment provides outsourced managed workforce solutions, which includes state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves, as well as locality mandated training and unemployment claims administration. The Recruiting and Staffing segment operates a network of multimedia and video production workers for media clients, camera crews, and other technical and creative talent. Video and Multimedia Production segment provides multimedia and video production solutions including pre-production conceptualization; project consultation from scriptwriting to site scouting; budget development and management; booking and managing of logistics for field and studio teams; and broadcast HD camera crews and field support, which includes makeup artists, av support, field producers, and full equipment rental. This segment also offers post-production facilities and freelance support including non-linear editors, graphic artists, narrators, and actors; animation and graphic design development, such as whiteboard animation; live transmission services from satellite to streaming; and management of staffed client studios for corporate, government and broadcast clients. Direct Hire segment provides direct placement requests by MMG clients for various posts, including administrative, media, and IT professionals. It serves media, banking, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, energy, healthcare, and education industries. Reliability Incorporated was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clarksburg, Maryland.

