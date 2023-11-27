Reviewing Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Free Report) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Qilian International Holding Group and Enlivex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qilian International Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enlivex Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 534.92%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than Qilian International Holding Group.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Qilian International Holding Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Qilian International Holding Group and Enlivex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qilian International Holding Group N/A N/A N/A Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -57.02% -47.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qilian International Holding Group and Enlivex Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qilian International Holding Group $64.86 million N/A $1.08 million N/A N/A Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.06 million ($1.47) -1.29

Qilian International Holding Group has higher revenue and earnings than Enlivex Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of Qilian International Holding Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qilian International Holding Group beats Enlivex Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qilian International Holding Group

Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions. It also provides Qilian Shan oxytetracycline tablets to prevent and treat a range of diseases in chickens, turkeys, cattle, swine, and human; and Qilian Shan oxytetracycline APIs for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture medications. In addition, the company offers TCMD products, such as Ahan antibacterial paste to treat refractory chronic skin diseases; heparin products, including heparin sodium preparations for pharmaceutical companies to produce medications for cardiovascular diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, and hemodialysis; and Zhu Xiaochang sausage casings, which are natural food products for culinary application. Further, it provides Xiongguan organic fertilizers to improve crop yield and soil's chemical properties and reduce soil compaction; and Xiongguan organic-inorganic compound fertilizers to increased plant growth. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Jiuquan, the People's Republic of China.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors. The company has a collaboration agreement with BeiGene to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Allocetra in combination with tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of patients with advanced-stage solid tumors. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

