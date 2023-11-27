RH (NYSE:RH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $319.87.

Get RH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RH

RH Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $268.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.80. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.89 million. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in RH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,188,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after buying an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.