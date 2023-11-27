Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (RMBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 14th

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

NASDAQ RMBI traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $11.20. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,021. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $125.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

In related news, Director Harold T. Hanley III purchased 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,459.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,033.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 50.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

