RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 7th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $12.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIOCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

