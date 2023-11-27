RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $7,250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 20,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 651,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,233. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

