RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.25. The company had a trading volume of 190,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,472. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.22. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

