RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.07. The company had a trading volume of 161,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,357. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.73.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.