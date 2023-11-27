Robert D. Ferris Sells 4,651 Shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Stock

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert D. Ferris sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $33,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 284,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VirTra Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:VTSI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,025. VirTra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $83.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Get VirTra alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirTra

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VirTra by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VirTra by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of VirTra in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VirTra by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTSI shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of VirTra in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of VirTra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VirTra

About VirTra

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides force and firearms training, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.