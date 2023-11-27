Robert Willis Purchases 5,550 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at $592,446.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PRGO traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $30.75. 2,403,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,985. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $40.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 2,180.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRGO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

