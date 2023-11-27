Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,369,921 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets comprises 0.2% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Robinhood Markets worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 500,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 82.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,669,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,531,000 after acquiring an additional 983,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,389. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $897,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,302,016.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,311,065.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $897,507.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,302,016.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 606,175 shares of company stock worth $5,865,744. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.