Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Sold by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885,403 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RKT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 617,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,552. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.98.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

