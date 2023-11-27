Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.86

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.86 and last traded at $102.45, with a volume of 5621600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.93.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $1,249,908.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,789.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,629.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $1,249,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,789.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,311 shares of company stock worth $5,158,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Roku by 36.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Roku by 23.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $2,835,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 23,030.0% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

