Rosemary L. Klein Sells 158 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.47. The company had a trading volume of 359,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,188. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.10. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

