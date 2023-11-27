Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.42. 20,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 605,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $984.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $169.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. Analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,410 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $58,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $58,866.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,003.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $29,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 637,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,927.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,128 shares of company stock valued at $458,860 over the last 90 days. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $159,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 387.2% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 246,189 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 10.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 538,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 24,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

