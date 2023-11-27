Ryan Gillis Ezell Buys 6,225 Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Stock

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Gillis Ezell purchased 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,212. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTK traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 132,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,966. The company has a market cap of $115.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flotek Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Further Reading

