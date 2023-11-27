Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.66

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.66 and last traded at $98.26, with a volume of 180695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average is $89.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,220 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

