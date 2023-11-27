Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.68. 735,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,480,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Sabre Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $740.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,667,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after purchasing an additional 332,077 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 15,982,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after acquiring an additional 461,115 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,780,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sabre by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,952,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,127,000 after purchasing an additional 238,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sabre by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,826,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

