San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Up 22.2%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) shot up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 117,666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 109,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of -0.16.

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

