Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 4.8%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 58,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,172,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SANA shares. Citigroup began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. State Street Corp raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,591 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $6,912,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $6,540,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $9,127,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 41.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 841,448 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

